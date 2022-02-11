Maaza gets Amitabh Bachchan and Pooja Hegde for its ‘Dildaar Bana De’ campaign

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the new campaign aims to strike a chord with people who often go out of their way to help others with acts of kindness.
Coca-Cola India’s mango drink, Maaza has rolled out its latest campaign ‘Dildaar Bana De’, featuring veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, along with actor and model Pooja Hegde. The TVC has been directed by celebrated filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who has previously worked on successful movies like Vicky Donor, Piku, October, Sardar Udham, and many more. The new TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, and radio with a 360-degree approach.
The ad film shows Hegde enjoying a game of cricket with the kids in her neighborhood, when she accidentally hits the ball outside the grounds, which ends up landing right inside Bachchan’s home. Bachchan, who can be seen playing the role of a senior citizen and is infamous for never returning any balls that fall into his house – until he relishes a bottle of Maaza, which completely changes his mind.
The film ends with an unexpected act of ‘Dildaari’ from Bachchan, when he showers his collection of several balls that had ever fallen into his home, over the years.
Maaza’s new ‘Dildaar Bana De’ campaignaims to tie together the spirit of magnanimity with the king of fruits – the mango, also symbolic of prosperity and generosity. Conceptualised by McCann World Group, it intends to strike a chord with people who often go out of their way to help others with acts of magnanimity and kindness.
The brand’s objective is to continue being the country’s most beloved mango drink, while also contributing to the socio-economic development of Indian farmers.
As per the brand, Maaza is uniquely manufactured locally, using local ingredients, as part of the Company’s sustainable agriculture Initiative – ‘Fruit Circular Economy’. Under this initiative, which began since 2011 with 'Project Unnati Mango' in Andhra Pradesh, encourages reduced input costs for farmers, higher productivity, local procurement of agricultural products, increasing export demand for locally produced fruits, and supporting farmer livelihoods while reducing wastage across the value chain.
Commenting on the campaign, Ajay Konale, director marketing, nutrition category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “....Maaza is known for its unparalleled taste of real, authentic mangoes and is a leading brand in the Mango segment. With this new positioning, we now aim to evolve the brand’s purpose, making it synonymous with Generosity & ‘Dildaari’. We are extremely humbled to have Bachchan and Pooja Hegde onboard with us to bring alive Maaza’s new evolved philosophy.”
Director Shoojit Sircar added “Creating the Maaza TVC was an absolute delight and fun filled experience. Especially the character of Mr. Bachchan playing the role of a quirky senior citizen, who hoards all the balls being played by kids in his neighborhood. The scene, wherein Mr. Bachchan drinks Maaza, which brings about a sudden and positive shift in his attitude, is truly enjoyable and a pure testimony of his magnanimity. Pooja Hegde brings in her own exuberance and freshness to the film…”
Sambit Mohanty, creative head, McCann Worldgroup, said “Maaza is synonymous with ‘mango in a bottle’. Our new campaign for Maaza builds on the richness of this beverage and depicts the magnanimity that ensues upon drinking a Maaza. It was great fun working with Shoojit Sircar on this film and watching Mr. Bachchan turn-in yet another captivating performance.”