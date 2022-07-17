Maaza's new ad seeks to bring families together

Speaking about the new campaign, Ajay Konale, director marketing, nutrition category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “Earlier this year, we unveiled Maaza’s new umbrella campaign around ‘Dildaari’ this helped reinforce Maaza as the ultimate mango experience in a distinctive way. Mango as a fruit has a unique and distinctive role in India. Whole families come together over mangoes. As an authentic mango experience, Maaza wants to dial up this coming together of families, generations over the love of mangoes and sweeten these moments of togetherness..."