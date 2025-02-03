Maaza's new campaign celebrates life's everyday wins

Maaza, made with real Alphonso mangoes, redefines celebration with its latest campaign, ‘Maaza Ho Jaaye’. The campaign highlights how small daily wins often go unnoticed. Maaza positions itself as the perfect treat to celebrate these ordinary moments and make them special.

The campaign is a reminder to pause, savour the moment, and treat yourself to the small joys. It is conceptualised by Ogilvy India as a part of OpenX from WPP.

Sharing thoughts on the campaign, Ajay Konale, director - marketing, nutrition category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “Maaza has delivered the most authentic mango experience to Indian consumers for nearly five decades, and remains one of the most loved beverage brands in our country. We are now evolving our brand strategy to strengthen Maaza’s relevance by bringing its authentic mango experience into the everyday lives of our consumers. We are also enhancing our consumer engagement approach aligning with the evolving digital lifestyles of our consumers.”

Commenting on the creative insight behind the campaign, Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India says “Maaza’s new positioning allowed us to explore a new world for the brand. So, we decided to share stories about celebrating small wins with characters on the bottle itself that are the ‘Aam log’ of India. Everyday people like you and me who ritualise celebrating their small wins with Maaza. And that’s the takeaway from this entire campaign across all its legs and media - Maaza is the drink to pick up and enjoy for every small win in life.”