Macroman M-Series signs on Superstar Yash as Brand Ambassador

Macroman M-Series the leading lifestyle & fashion brand in the Innerwear, Athleisure, Sportswear, Thermal wear and Socks categories has always had a bold attitude and a fearless stance. The brand's new Macroman the Super star Yash is a true reflection of the brand's attitude.
Yash has this to say about his association with Macroman M-Series "I believe in being true to my choices and Macroman’s bold and fearless stance is something that resonates with me. I think the Macroman M-Series ensemble of personal wear products is impressive -classy, stylish & extremely comfortable. It stands for originality in form and style; with no compromise on values and principles. It’s a great choice & I'm having a great time ‘living like a Macroman’.”
Macroman M-Series tagline “Live like a Macroman” is about being yourself. The new campaign has struck a perfect balance between the brand’s personality with that of Yash.
Sharing his perspective, Vikash Agarwal, director – Rupa & Co. says, “As a lifestyle and fashion brand, Macroman M-Series focuses on offering products that are truly world-class in terms of quality, fabric and design to meet the expectations of India’s young, aspiring consumers. Likewise, we create campaigns that inspire our customers to “Live like a Macroman” in their own unique ways. I am happy to welcome Yash as our new Macroman and I look forward to a great association as we grow together in the coming years.”
Macroman M-Series commences a high decibel campaign across Print, Out of Home, and Digital this April as it makes its way into the hearts, minds, and wardrobes of young India. The brand was earlier endorsed by Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor.