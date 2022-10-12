M.AD School of Ideas announces 'The Late Anant Rangaswami Scholarship' 

The scholarship will be given to one student in Bangalore and one in Mumbai.
The M.AD School of Ideas, a creative ad school, has announced a scholarship dedicated to late Anant Rangaswami, an advertising veteran, a leading journalist, and a former board member of the school. Rangaswami passed away in May 2022 .
The scholarship will be given to one student in Bangalore and one in Mumbai. It will be a 100% scholarship for a two-year course, including a one-year internship across four different countries.
Raj Kamble, Director, M.AD School of Ideas, India, commented, "Anant was one of the most passionate people in advertising, someone who truly believed in our industry and our talent and pushed hard for it till his last day.”
“He was a mentor to all of us at M.Ad School of Ideas and to me personally, always generous with his advice, ideas and time. The best way to honour his memory is to create new talent. We can only hope these kids will be as angry, impatient, stubborn and dedicated as him."