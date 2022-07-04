M.AD School Of Ideas launches new campus in Bangalore

M.Ad School of Ideas adopts a real-world approach, in that its professors are all professionals from the industry. Notable names have included Subramanyeswar S. (Chief Strategy Officer, Asia Pacific, MullenLowe Lintas Group), Suraja Kishor (CEO, BBDO India), Deep Chabbria (Creative Lead, Netflix), Neville Shah (ECD, Ogilvy), etc.

Located in Indiranagar, off 100ft road, the school will begin its first term from 15th July, 2022.