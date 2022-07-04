M.AD School Of Ideas launches new campus in Bangalore

This move is also part of the school's larger foray into emerging marketing-tech areas like AI, AR, VR, Web3, UI/UX, Entrepreneurship, etc.
M.AD School of Ideas, 3-time Cannes Lions' Future School of the Year and the world's most awarded advertising school (as per Gunn Report) has announced its new campus in Bangalore. The school offers a unique collaboration of fresh perspectives and global ideologies that influence the future of design, digital marketing, strategic thinking and innovation. This move is also part of the school's larger foray into emerging marketing-tech areas like AI, AR, VR, Web3, UI/UX, Entrepreneurship, etc.
Raj Kamble, director, M.AD School of Ideas, India, commented, "We've always called Miami Ad School the 'Harvard of Creativity,' but now it's so much more. This integration of creativity, technology, marketing and leadership is an exciting new phase and Bangalore serves as the perfect launchpad for the same. Our students from Mumbai are currently in leading roles all over the world in a range of companies from Google, Facebook, Netflix to Droga5 and W+K. We see the same ambition and talent really exploding in Bangalore, and that's why this was a natural addition after 8 years in Mumbai."
Madhu Amodia, director, M.AD School of Ideas, India, added, "The response we are seeing in Bangalore has been overwhelming - not just from students in Bangalore but from all over India. Our alumni have light-heartedly termed M.Ad School of Ideas as a 'visa to go abroad' and that has a high product-market fit with our country's upcoming talent. With our mix of real world exposure, professional training and all-rounded development, we hope to prepare the next generation of marketing, advertising and tech leaders."
M.Ad School of Ideas adopts a real-world approach, in that its professors are all professionals from the industry. Notable names have included Subramanyeswar S. (Chief Strategy Officer, Asia Pacific, MullenLowe Lintas Group), Suraja Kishor (CEO, BBDO India), Deep Chabbria (Creative Lead, Netflix), Neville Shah (ECD, Ogilvy), etc.
Located in Indiranagar, off 100ft road, the school will begin its first term from 15th July, 2022.