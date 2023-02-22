MADAME ropes in Shanaya Kapoor as Brand Ambassador for their fragrance range

The actor Shanaya Kapoor is coming up with a debut movie ‘Bedhadak’.
MADAME announced signing-up Shanaya Kapoor as its brand ambassador for Madame Fragrances.
Madame’s premium range of fragrances would be launched across all its 150+ stores across India, by this month-end. The daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor and renowned jewellery designer Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor is coming up with a debut movie ‘Bedhadak’.
Commenting on the development, Sumedha Jain, marketing head at MADAME, said, “We are thrilled to have Shanaya Kapoor as the face of MADAME Fragrances. Her immense popularity with the young audience, coupled with her inimitable style and grace, aligns perfectly with our brand, making her the ideal face for our premium fragrances."
Talking about the association, Shanaya Kapoor commented, "I am excited to join the MADAME family as the brand's ambassador for its fragrance line. Fragrance is an essential part of our everyday dressing-up, and is as much of an expression, as are the looks that we wear. I look forward to an exciting journey with MADAME Fragrances.”