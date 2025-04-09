Madhavbaug launches new TVC with Sonu Sood on holistic healing

Madhavbaug, a leading name in Ayurvedic healthcare, has launched its latest television commercial (TVC) starring renowned actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood. This initiative underscores the brand's commitment to transforming lives through holistic healing and healthy living.

The campaign, titled "Health Ki Ghar Wapsi," aligns with Madhavbaug's mission to change cardiac care by integrating Ayurveda with scientific innovation. Sonu Sood, known for his dedication to fitness and humanitarian efforts, embodies the brand's ethos of empowering individuals to lead healthier lives.

Dr. Rohit Sane, managing director and CEO of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration:

"We are thrilled to have Sonu Sood as the face of Madhavbaug’s latest TV campaign. Sonu’s image as a compassionate and trustworthy personality perfectly aligns with our mission of transforming lives through integrated Ayurvedic cardiac and diabetes care. This TVC is more than just a commercial—it’s a call to action for every Indian battling chronic lifestyle diseases to take charge of their health with proven, non-invasive solutions. Together with Sonu, we aim to inspire millions to believe in the power of holistic healing and begin their journey towards a disease-free life."

The TVC aims to raise awareness about the benefits of Ayurveda in managing lifestyle diseases and encourages individuals to embrace preventive healthcare practices. By featuring Sonu Sood, Madhavbaug seeks to inspire a broader audience to prioritize their well-being through holistic methods.