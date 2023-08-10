Madison BMB integrates with Madison Loop

Sam Balsara, chairman, Madison World commented, “We live in a fast-changing world where everything is turning Digital. The rapid acceptance of Madison Loop by marquee clients is testimony to what Advertisers need and want. This also provides a great opportunity for those in Madison BMB to hone their skills in Digital and gives those in Loop an ability to appreciate the finer nuances of Creative. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Raj Nair for his contribution to Madison BMB, during his long innings with us”.