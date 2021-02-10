Madison BMB wins creative duties for More Supermarkets

More Retail, one of India’s leading names in the highly competitive and dynamic world of retail, has awarded the creative duties of its chain of Supermarkets to Madison BMB, the creative arm of communication group Madison World. As part of the mandate, Madison BMB would be responsible for translating the Customer Value Proposition for More Supermarkets into a consumer facing brand essence. This would then be carried forward into an integrated GTM creative approach that would include ATL, BTL as well as digital creative solutions. Madison BMB would also look after development of in-store VM in More Supermarket outlets across the country. The agency was awarded this business at the end of an intensely fought multi-agency pitch.