Madison Digital Wins Social Media Marketing Account for ETS’s TOEFL iBT® Test

The account was won after a multi-agency pitch that entrusts the agency to handle social media marketing for the TOEFL iBT brand.
Madison Digital, a unit of Madison Media, today announced that it has won the digital contract with ETS for the TOEFL iBT® brand, including the TOEFL iBT at home edition, the world's premier English-language test for university study, work and immigration. The TOEFL iBT test is accepted by more than 11,000 universities in over 150 countries. Madison Digital was awarded the account in a multi-agency pitch that entrusts the agency to handle social media marketing for the TOEFL iBT brand.
“We look forward to working with Madison Digital to provide test takers in India with important information about the many convenient ways to take TOEFL iBT tests,” said Srikant Gopal, Executive Director of ETS’s TOEFL program. “Madison Digital will help us to expand opportunities for test takers to ensure that they can continue their educational and professional journeys during these challenging times and beyond.”
Vishal Chinchankar, chief digital officer, Madison Digital,says, “TOEFL iBT provides a distinct advantage for test takers to stand out in confidence to admission officers. We’re glad to work with ETS and the TOEFL iBT brand to help test takers unlock their full potential.”
Madison Digital is a part of Madison Media that has been ranked amongst the Top 5 Global Independent Agencies of the World by RECMA 2020. It is also the Second Most Admired Media Agency by the Economic Times Brand Equity Ad Agency Reckoner, 2018–19. Last year, Madison Digital was voted Agency of the Year at Digies Digital Awards 2019, Brand of the Year for Viacom18 at DMA Echo Asia Awards; Mobile Media Agency of the Year at IDMA Digital Awards, in addition to winning more than 78 awards since January 2019.
Madison Digital’s clients include Marico, Asian Paints, Viacom 18, Godrej Properties, Pidilite, CEAT, Blue Star, McDonald’s®, Tata Chemicals, Crompton, Indian Oil, Snapdeal, Piramal Healthcare, Honda® 2 wheelers, Fabrento, Indiabulls and many others. Madison Digital is a part of Madison World which through its 11 companies represented as many as 500 advertisers last year.