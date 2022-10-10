Madison Media Ace and Snapchat come together to give a new look to ‘The Golden Wings of Park Avenue Fragrance’

Here is what the industry leader from Raymond, Snapchat, and Madison Media Ace had to say:

“We have always believed that we need to keep evolving with the consumer mindset. In a category like fragrance, we wanted to make sure the consumer not only sees our communication but also gets a chance to remember the brand in a different way. Thanks to Madison Media Ace and Snapchat, who helped us develop and build such an amazing concept, we were able to effectively connect with the users, and we look forward to many more.”

- Pooja Sahgal, marketing Head, Raymond Consumer Care Ltd.