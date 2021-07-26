Madison Media acquires Crow’s Nest in Kolkata

Madison Digital, has grown 10x in terms of billing in the last 3 years, to become a 150 employee strong unit with capabilities in Branding, Performance & Creative solutions. Madison Digital has built its proprietary cloud marketing and automation tools and is one of the few agencies with its own DMP & Tech solutions. The Agency today handles digital assignments for Godrej Properties, Asian Paints, Abbott, Marico, McDonald’s, Tata Consumer Products, Blue Star, and several others. Recently, Madison Digital was declared the Best Digital & Social Media Agency of the Year 2020 at IDMA 2020. Madison Digital was also voted Agency of the Year at Digies Digital Awards 2019, and Mobile Media Agency of the Year at IDMA Digital Awards 2019, in addition to winning over 100 awards since January 2019.