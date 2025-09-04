Madison Media acquires HiveMinds fully, appoints Deepti Bhadauria CEO

Madison Media has increased its stake in digital agency HiveMinds to 100% from the 51% it acquired in 2017.

The agency’s chief strategy officer, Deepti Bhadauria, will take over as CEO and report to Ajit Varghese, Madison Media’s newly appointed partner and Group CEO.

Since 2017, the digital agency has grown its revenue twelvefold and served more than a hundred clients under founder Jyothirmayee JT’s leadership, according to a press note from Madison Media.

Jyothirmayee will now move into an advisory role. He says, “Deepti’s deep understanding of our company’s DNA ensures that HiveMinds’ legacy of delivering exceptional results will continue stronger than ever. I am filled with immense pride and confidence as I hand over the reins, and I’m excited to see her take our collective vision and passion to new heights.”

Bhadauria says, “Jyothi’s visionary leadership has shaped HiveMinds into an organization that consistently sets new benchmarks in performance, innovation, and talent development. As we move into the next phase, my focus is on amplifying this impact—delivering greater value, sharper innovation, and measurable outcomes that strengthen our clients’ market leadership.”

Varghese commented: “As businesses increasingly seek measurable impact alongside strong brand equity, we are bridging the gap between storytelling and commerce. Our goal is to create future-ready solutions that deliver both growth and trust for clients. In today’s market, brand and performance are no longer separate conversations—they are one.”

“I am immensely proud of what HiveMinds has been able to achieve in the last 8 years and the unique position it holds in the industry. I can see HiveMinds grow from strength to strength in the coming years,” added Sam Balsara, chairman, Madison World.