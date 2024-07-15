Madison Media Alpha bags Pilgrim India media AOR

Established in 2019 by IITians Anurag Kedia and Gagandeep Makker, Pilgrim is a fast-growing beauty and personal care brand that offers 100+ SKUs across facecare, haircare and skincare products, makeup, and fragrances. The brand’s diverse selection of beauty products is made with ingredients sourced from various parts of the world, all of which are approved by PETA and the FDA.