Madison Media bags digital performance mandate for Pidilite's Dr.Fixit

The agency recently won the performance business of Dr. Fixit in a multi-agency pitch.
Madison Media Digital will now handle the digital performance mandate for Dr. Fixit's brand in addition to the already allocated media mandate of Pidilite. The agency recently won the performance business of Dr. Fixit in a multi-agency pitch. Madison Media has been handling the Media AOR for all Pidilite brands since 2011.
Mr. Vivek Sharma, chief marketing officer, Pidilite Industries Ltd. said, “Pidilite delivers path-breaking work year after year with its agencies that understand our businessand behave like partners.The commitment demonstrated by Madison towards Pidilite since 2011 made it easier for us to decide once they showcased their digital performance expertise.”
Happy about this association, Mr. Vishal Chinchankar, chief digital officer, Madison Media said, “We’re extremely excited that Pidilite has consolidated their digital media and performance mandate with us. We are confident that our data- driven approach will bring greater outcomes at scale. It’s indeed a great way to start the year.”