Madison Media Omega wins Media AOR for brands Lifestyle and Spar from The Landmark Group

Madison Media Omega, a unit of Madison World is delighted to announce that The Landmark Group has appointed the Agency as their Media AOR for their brands Lifestyle and Spar. The Agency will handle the entire media mandate, which includes Print, Television, Radio, Outdoor and Digital. The account was won in a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by the Agency based out of Bengaluru.
Lifestyle is India’s leading fashion destination brining multiple categories including men, women and kids’ apparel, footwear, handbags, fashion accessories and beauty under a single roof. Lifestyle offers leading national and international brands, a true omni-channel experience with lifestylestores.com. The brand has a network of 80 stores, across 42 cities enjoying highest top-of-mind recall.
SPAR Hypermarket is a multinational conglomerate involved in retailing of apparel, footwear, consumer electronics, cosmetics & beauty products, home improvement and baby products. SPAR Hypermarket operates over one million square feet area across 24 stores in nine cities, including Bengaluru, Mangalore, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Chennai. The average store size is 40,000 sq. ft. and, between its 24 stores, SPAR serves over 45 million customers annually.
Says Vikram Sakhuja, partner & group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, “The Retail business is all about driving Sales. We took the best of our diverse talent across Madison in pitching for the prestigious Landmark group. We are thrilled to get their mandate and look forward to partnering them to deliver growth in challenging times of the pandemic.”
Says Dinesh Rathod, CEO, Madison Media Omega, “We’re very happy to partner with The Landmark Group for their 2 prestigious brands, Lifestyle and Spar in India. The Landmark Group has been in the market for years, building trust among its customers and we intend to further strengthen the brand’s popularity in the country.”
