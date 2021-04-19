Madison Media Omega wins Media AOR for brands Lifestyle and Spar from The Landmark Group

Madison Media, India’s largest homegrown media agency Tops New Business Charts for 2020 in both Comvergence and Recma. The agency also scored A+ in Recma’s Comp pitches for 2020 and a Dominant in Recma’s qualitative ranking for 2020. Madison Media last year was ranked by Recma, amongst the Top 5 Global Independent Agencies of the World. It is also ranked the 2nd most powerful media agency by The Economic Times, Brand Equity Ad Agency Reckoner, 2019. Some other accolades include Best Digital & Social Media agency of the Year at IDMA 2020, Media Agency of the Year at Prime Time Awards 2020, Agency of the Year at Digies Digital Awards 2019 and Mobile Media Agency of the Year at IDMA 2019. In addition, the Agency has won over 200 awards since 2019.