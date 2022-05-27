Madison Media Ultra bags the Media AOR of Jyothy Labs

The agency will be responsible for traditional media and digital media mandate for the client including TV, Print, and Digital.
Madison Media Ultra, a unit of Madison World has just won the Media AOR for Jyothy Labs. The agency will be responsible for traditional media and digital media mandate for the client including TV, Print, and Digital.
Founded in 1983, Jyothy Labs is a well-established name in the FMCG category. As one of the leading brands in the household products industry renowned for its affordable products, national accessibility, and exceptional packaging, Jyothy Labs operates several brands including Ujala, Pril, Maxo, Margo, EXO and Henko to name a few.
Jyothy MR, managing director, Jyothy Labs, says, “Madison is a respected name in the industry with its proven expertise in traditional and contemporary media platforms. We believe our brands will be ably assisted with Madison’s well rounded integrated media solutions in meeting our marketing objectives.”
Jolene Fernandes Solanki, COO, Madison Media Ultra says, “Extremely delighted to partner with one of the pioneering brands in our country. We are pleased to have Jyothy Labs on board and partner with them in their growth journey. We believe that our framework at Madison - 'keeping consumers and technology at the center' - will complement Jyothy Labs' growth journey.”
Madison Media handles media planning and buying for blue chip clients like Godrej, Marico, Asian Paints, Titan, Blue Star, TVS, Raymond, Ceat, Pidilite, Bajaj Electricals, McDonald’s, Lodha, Shaadi.com and many others. Madison Media Ultra is a part of Madison World, India’s largest homegrown communication agency established in 1988. Madison World through its 11 Units served last year, as many as 500 Advertisers.