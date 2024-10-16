Madison Media Ultra retains media mandate of Parag Milk Foods

Madison Media Ultra, a unit of Madison World, has recently retained the media mandate for Parag Milk Foods. The account was won in a multi-agency pitch and the agency will be handling the entire media mandate for all the sub brands like Gowardhan, Go, Pride of Cows and Avvatar. The agency has been working with the advertiser since 2012.
Parag Milk Food, established in 1992, is an Indian dairy FMCG company specialising in value-added products like cheese, ghee, flavored milk, and yogurt.
Speaking about the agency’s appointment, Akshali Shah, executive director, Parag Milk Foods, commented, “At Parag Milk Foods, we deeply value our partnership with Madison, which has been a driving force in shaping our brand's growth and innovative approach to marketing. Together, we have transitioned from traditional media to high-impact, multi-platform strategies that resonate more deeply with our audience.”
Shah further stated, “Madison has been instrumental in our collaborations with popular shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati, India’s Got Talent, Super Singer, Anupamaa, and more recently, Bigg Boss. These partnerships have enabled us to create immersive brand experiences, such as Go Cheese’s ‘Greed Corner’ in Bigg Boss, and extend our reach across TV, OTT, and in-show integrations. We look forward to continuing this valuable relationship with Madison, further strengthening our presence and fostering long-term brand loyalty across diverse platforms,” she added.
Commenting on this retention, Sam Balsara, chairman, Madison World, said, “Parag Milk Foods has consistently demonstrated innovation and a deep understanding of the evolving consumer landscape. Their ability to blend tradition with modern marketing techniques sets them apart in the dairy FMCG sector. At Madison, we are proud to have played a key role in aligning their marketing strategies with their growth ambitions, fostering a successful and long-lasting partnership.”