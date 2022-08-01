Madison Media Ultra wins Media AOR of edu website 88Guru.com

The agency will handle the traditional media and digital media mandate for the client including TV, Print, and Digital
Madison Media Ultra, a unit of Madison World has been appointed as the Media AOR for 88Guru.com. The agency will handle the traditional media and digital media mandate for the client including TV, Print, and Digital.
A Singapore based, socially conscious organization, 88tuition was founded with a mission to “empower every student to achieve full potential”. 88tuition incorporated the world’s best pedagogy into a highly scalable, technology driven product which aims to provide students with high quality learning experience. The company is now set to launch in India under the brand name 88guru.com
Says Vinod Gupta, director, 88Guru on associating with Madison, “We are excited to partner with the team at Madison as we attempt to transform the Ed-Tech industry. Madison’s expertise across the media spectrum, from traditional to new age, will be critical in our roll out. Lastly, the chemistry with the team has been excellent and we enjoy working with them.”
Jolene Fernandes Solanki, COO, Madison Media Ultra says, “We are excited to partner with 88Guru a Singapore based edtech company. Education has radically changed its business model as a result of the pandemic. We as a team are confident and excited to launch 88Guru in India and are sure it will exceed industry growth with its digital-first and outcome-driven approach"