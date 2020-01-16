Madison Media wins Media AOR for Cipla Health

Madison Media has another great start to 2020! The agency has just announced that it has been appointed as Media AOR for Cipla Health, one of the leading consumer healthcare companies. The account was won in a multi-agency pitch. The agency will handle the entire media mandate including Print, Television, Radio, Cinema, Outdoor, Digital and Social media.
Born out of a desire to connect with the consumer and create a difference to their everyday life, the company has conducted a lot of research amongst consumers and understood their needs. Basis this understanding, Cipla Health has a presence in all key OTC categories including smoking cessation, sore throat & cough, de-hydration, pregnancy care, probiotics, VMS & kids nutrition.
Remarking on the new collaboration, Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health opines, “Cipla Health started with a vision to become the most preferred consumer healthcare company in India. We believe Madison Media’s strategic and integrated solutions will help us grow our brands. We look forward to a great association and long partnership with Madison Media.”
Commenting on the new partnership, Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, “Cipla Health has been in market with successful products such as Nicotex which helps reduce smoking and Cofsils Cough Drops that provide quick relief from sore throat and cough. We are confident that with our experience and expertise, we can substantially grow CHL’s OTC business manifold. Madison Media has had a great start to 2020 and we’re thrilled to have them on board and can’t wait to lend our prowess to their Brands.”
Commenting on this development, Vanita Keswani, CEO, Madison Media says, “It’s a lovely start to 2020 and winning the account of Cipla Health tops the list! The company is fast becoming a household name for most healthcare needs across age groups. We hope to create path-breaking campaigns for them.”