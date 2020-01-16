Madison Media wins Media AOR for Cipla Health

Commenting on the new partnership, Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, “Cipla Health has been in market with successful products such as Nicotex which helps reduce smoking and Cofsils Cough Drops that provide quick relief from sore throat and cough. We are confident that with our experience and expertise, we can substantially grow CHL’s OTC business manifold. Madison Media has had a great start to 2020 and we’re thrilled to have them on board and can’t wait to lend our prowess to their Brands.”