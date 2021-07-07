Madison Media wins Media AOR for LT Foods’ Brand “Daawat”

LT Foods has a sustainable business model driven by brands known and trusted in over 60 countries. LT Foods has established its foothold in India with well-known premium Basmati rice brand “Daawat” which has steadily grown and evolved to become a multi brand FMCG Company with innovative products to delight and serve millions of homes across the Globe. “Royal”, a premium rice brand in USA has establish itself as #1, a market leader in branded Basmati Rice segment there. The company also enjoys an enviable market share in Europe, Middle East and Rest of World, in the branded rice segment. Some of the other leading brands LT Foods proudly shelters are, Indus Valley, Rozana, Heritage, 817 Elephant, Devaaya, etc. Along with Basmati and Other Specialty Rice, the Company’s product portfolio also includes organic food ingredients and rice based products on the health and convenience platform launched keeping in mind the changing consumer trends.