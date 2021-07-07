Madison Media wins Media AOR for LT Foods’ Brand “Daawat”

The account was won in a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by Madison Media Plus out of Delhi.
LT Foods has a sustainable business model driven by brands known and trusted in over 60 countries. LT Foods has established its foothold in India with well-known premium Basmati rice brand “Daawat” which has steadily grown and evolved to become a multi brand FMCG Company with innovative products to delight and serve millions of homes across the Globe. “Royal”, a premium rice brand in USA has establish itself as #1, a market leader in branded Basmati Rice segment there. The company also enjoys an enviable market share in Europe, Middle East and Rest of World, in the branded rice segment. Some of the other leading brands LT Foods proudly shelters are, Indus Valley, Rozana, Heritage, 817 Elephant, Devaaya, etc. Along with Basmati and Other Specialty Rice, the Company’s product portfolio also includes organic food ingredients and rice based products on the health and convenience platform launched keeping in mind the changing consumer trends.
Commenting on the development, Ritesh, Arora, head – India Business said, “Daawat, has multichannel marketing communications strategy to reach the consumers and we are happy to consolidate our media needs with Madison Media for an innovative and novel approach to brand building. We are aggressive in our growth strategy and hopefully this partnership will establish a brand salience for Daawat across the country.”
Says Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, “We are thrilled to have been awarded the Daawat account. Not only do we have the opportunity to convert a largely unbranded category, we also have the arsenal of a superior product with a rich legacy.”
Says Rajul Kulshreshtha, CEO, Madison Media Plus, “We’re excited to have won the account of LT Foods and look forward to a memorable association.”
Madison Media, India’s largest homegrown media agency that started media operations in 1995, was ranked by Recma, amongst the Top 5 Global Independent Agencies of the World in 2019. Comvergence attributed 211Mn$ of new business wins to Madison Media, double that of the next Agency in its Business Barometer Report for 2020. Similarly, Recma gave Madison Media the top score of A+ in its Comp Pitches Report for 2020. The Agency is also ranked the 2nd most powerful media agency by The Economic Times, Brand Equity Ad Agency Reckoner, 2019. Some other Agency accolades include Best Digital & Social Media agency of the Year at IDMA 2020, Media Agency of the Year at Prime Time Awards 2020 and 2021. Agency of the Year at Digies Digital Awards 2019 and Mobile Media Agency of the Year at IDMA 2019. In addition, the Agency has won over 200 awards since 2019.