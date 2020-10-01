Madison Media wins Media AOR for RSH Global

The agency will handle the entire media mandate, which includes Print, Television, Radio, Outdoor and Digital.
Madison Media is delighted to announce that RSH Global has entrusted the agency as their Media AOR. The agency will handle the entire media mandate, which includes Print, Television, Radio, Outdoor and Digital. The account was won in a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by Platinum Media, a unit of Madison World, based out of Kolkata.
Joy Personal Care is the flagship brand of RSH Global & one of the major brands in the skincare industry of our country, the brand offers quality skincare products at an affordable price point with key markets in the Hindi heartland. The brand is also in the process of sprucing up new markets starting with West Bengal & Maharashtra.
Joy recently signed Kriti Sanon as the brand ambassador for its facewash category & unveiled their new campaign for their Lemon & Charcoal Facewash.
Sharing views on the extended partnership with Madison Media, Sunil Agarwal, Chairman, RSH Global says, “I welcome Sam, Vikram and the entire Madison team for partnering with us to handle our media & digital mandate. I’ve been very impressed with the kind of work they’ve done for many Indian brands over the last two decades and I’m confident they’ll play an instrumental role in the rapid growth of the brand and the business.”
Poulomi Roy, CMO, RSH Global added, “We are happy to have Madison as a partner in our journey to strengthen our position in key markets and explore new geographies. We are confident that with the ever-changing media scenario, Madison with their experience and in-depth understanding of the consumer of our country will be able to develop a robust media & digital strategy for our brand and add momentum to all our marketing initiatives.”
Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World, said, “I am super excited to partner with RSH Global, a young ambitious company operating successfully in the tough beauty segment with ambitious plans to help them meet their growing ambition, with Madison’s experience and expertise.”
Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, said , “It’s a big win for Madison coming out of Kolkata. RSH Global is expanding its business and we’re happy to be their choice when it comes to their Media agency. Looking forward to a growth filled partnership.”