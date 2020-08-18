Madison Media wins Media AOR for Weikfield

Speaking about the partnership with Madison Media, DS Sachdeva, CEO, Weikfield says, “We are excited to have Madison Media team on board to handle our media mandate. The team at Madison mirrors our ambition for the brand, making them the perfect partner for us. We are confident that Madison Media with their deep experience in the category and strategic expertise in providing integrated solutions; will contribute significantly to our journey to help Weikfield become one of the most loved food brands in India. We look forward to a great association and long partnership with Madison Media.”