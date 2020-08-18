Madison Media wins Media AOR for Weikfield

The account was won in a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by Madison Media Sigma.
Madison Media is pleased to announce that it has been appointed as the Media AOR for food products company, Weikfield. The account was won in a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by Madison Media Sigma. The agency will handle the entire media mandate including Print, Television, Cinema, and Outdoor. The Brand is in a Relaunch stage and is estimated to spend Rs 25 crore.
Speaking about the partnership with Madison Media, DS Sachdeva, CEO, Weikfield says, “We are excited to have Madison Media team on board to handle our media mandate. The team at Madison mirrors our ambition for the brand, making them the perfect partner for us. We are confident that Madison Media with their deep experience in the category and strategic expertise in providing integrated solutions; will contribute significantly to our journey to help Weikfield become one of the most loved food brands in India. We look forward to a great association and long partnership with Madison Media.”
Vikram Sakhuja, group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, said : “Weikfield is a brand we have grown up with and has great legacy. It is a matter of pride and privilege for us in Madison to be entrusted with bringing renewed momentum to the brand in Media.”
Vanita Keswani, CEO, Madison Media Sigma, said: “Delighted to be working for India’s leading food company – Weikfield. We look forward to partner with them in the relaunch stage and create memorable campaigns along the way.”
Madison Media Group is India’s foremost media agency handling media planning and buying for blue chip clients including Godrej, Marico, Titan, Asian Paints, Viacom 18, UBER, BJP, TVS, Raymond, Pidilite, Ceat, Blue Star, Domino’s, McDonald’s, Gaana.com, Timesjobs.com, Tata Consumer Products, Crompton, Indian Oil, Snapdeal, Abbott Nutrition, Cipla Health, Welspun and many others. Madison Media is a part of Madison World which through its 11 companies served last year, as many as 500 Advertisers.