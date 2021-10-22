Madison Media wins Media AOR of Obeetee

Says Angelique Dhama, chief executive officer, Obeetee, “I feel carpets as a category is not so well established in India. At Obeetee, our aim is to become synonymous with the category itself. With our 100 year old legacy and top notch products, we are confident of being an integral part of Indian homes in the days to come. I am very pleased to have Madison Media, backing our aspirations and walking the path to success with us.”