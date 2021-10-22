Madison Media wins Media AOR of Obeetee

The account will be handled by Madison Media Alpha based out of Mumbai.
Madison Media has been appointed as the Media AOR for India’s largest online carpet store, Obeetee. The agency will handle the entire media gambit for the client including TV, Print, Radio, OOH, Digital and Cinema. The account will be handled by Madison Media Alpha based out of Mumbai.
Founded in 1920, Obeetee is the largest handmade rug maker in India. The Indian hand-knotted carpet manufacturer is also India’s largest carpet-maker. The company is India’s leading producer and exporter of exquisite hand-knotted, hand-tufted and flatwoven carpets, which started Obeetee INC in 1997 in New York to facilitate product marketing and distribution across North America.
Says Angelique Dhama, chief executive officer, Obeetee, “I feel carpets as a category is not so well established in India. At Obeetee, our aim is to become synonymous with the category itself. With our 100 year old legacy and top notch products, we are confident of being an integral part of Indian homes in the days to come. I am very pleased to have Madison Media, backing our aspirations and walking the path to success with us.”
Says Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital &Madison Media Alpha,“Carpet/Rugs category intent has gone up 120% due to the pandemic as people are spending more time at home. This is the right time for Obeetee to make a consumer buying journey seamless across online/offline touchpoints. We are confident that out digital first & outcome driven omni-channel approach will help Obeetee surpass industry growth.”