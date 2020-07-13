Madison OOH updates Traffic Count Tool for COVID19 Unlock

To further advance and enhance the Madison Traffic count tool, further granularity will be provided based on the market Population and Live Traffic flow data. The OTS COVID-19 update will help in providing current and realistic OOH estimations to clients and will be updated on a weekly basis. This will help in providing clients with real time OTS which are the best possible impression numbers that can be shared for OOH roadside media. The Traffic Count Tool can help provide OOH mobility data at key touchpoints and key markets. From the consumer in their work, live & play arenas like retail and recreation, groceries, and pharmacies, parks, transit stations, workplaces, and residential points of interest respectively.