Madison OOH updates Traffic Count Tool for COVID19 Unlock

The updated tool will provide advertisers with data to help them note the actual changes in OOH mobility in the Post-COVID-lockdown era.
The COVID19 lockdown has significantly changed the user mobility (traffic flow patterns). The current traffic movements are very different when compared to the Pre-COVID Lockdown movements, and are quite unpredictable. Realizing the scenario, Madison decided to launch an extension to its Traffic Count Tool. This tool will provide clients with data to help them note the actual changes in OOH mobility in the Post COVID lockdown era.
Madison’s technology partner for this is AdMAVIN – a Geo-spatial marketing solutions company, founded by alumni from IIT Madras.
The extension of Traffic Count Tool utilizes the Google mobility reports. These reports are available for various countries and contain state-wise summaries for each touchpoint. The algorithm of Traffic Count Tool is updated to provide OTS based on the current OOH Mobility with a location level detailing.
Mobility of a particular location is estimated based on the latitude and longitude of 25,000+ sites which have been tagged in the Madison OOH system across all major markets. A 1km vicinity to a particular location is mapped and the dispersion of touchpoints studied. A change % is determined and applied on the base line OTS to provide present day OTS numbers. The dataset provides the change compared to a baseline value for any given day of the week. The baseline defined by the Google Mobility report, is the median value corresponding to the respective day of the week, during the 5-week period Jan 3 – Feb 6.
To further advance and enhance the Madison Traffic count tool, further granularity will be provided based on the market Population and Live Traffic flow data. The OTS COVID-19 update will help in providing current and realistic OOH estimations to clients and will be updated on a weekly basis. This will help in providing clients with real time OTS which are the best possible impression numbers that can be shared for OOH roadside media. The Traffic Count Tool can help provide OOH mobility data at key touchpoints and key markets. From the consumer in their work, live & play arenas like retail and recreation, groceries, and pharmacies, parks, transit stations, workplaces, and residential points of interest respectively.
Considering the dispersion of traffic, we see a difference in recovery basis the touchpoint spread and market. For e.g. Mumbai has seen an average recovery of 57% of traffic across key junctions while cities like Bengaluru and Delhi have recovery of movement to the range of 65%-70%. Although few locations have shown encouraging signs of traffic movement compared to Pre-COVID conditions, the majority of the locations range in the 57%-60% recovery. Smaller cities like Lucknow, Patna and Vijayawada have seen a 10%-15% point better recovery of traffic movement than the larger cities.
Says Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, “Thanks to traffic count data that we have built data tech partnerships in, it is now possible to track the post lockdown recovery of traffic on our metro roads. This should help build confidence amongst OOH advertisers.”