Madison World celebrates its 35th anniversary

It's 35th birthday of local communications firm Madison World. The organisation which employs more than 1200 communications specialists in offices across India boasts the distinction of being the fifth-biggest independent media agency in the world and the largest independent communications firm in India.
Sam Balsara, a veteran of the media industry, founded the company on March 21, 1988. It includes 24 business units that are divided into 11 specialized activities, including advertising, media, business, analytics, outdoor, activation, events, PR, retail, entertainment, mobile, and sports. A gross billing of Rs 4,000 crore is reported by the company.