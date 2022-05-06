MAGGI® breaks the norm this Mother’s Day to pay homage to moms

Commenting on the new campaign, Rajat Jain, head – foods business, Nestlé India said, “MAGGI® has always celebrated the bond between a mother and her child, and we are privileged that MAGGI® in a small way has also helped strengthen this bond. This Mother’s Day, we humbly recognise that when somebody nurtures us with love, empathy and understanding over the years, then all it takes is two minutes to express gratitude to that person, our mom. With this campaign we bow to all moms who silently toil over decades to build their children’s future and we wish them a Happy Mother’s Day.”