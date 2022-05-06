MAGGI® breaks the norm this Mother’s Day to pay homage to moms

The films shows how despite being busy with last minute preparations, the teenager recognises that his mom is more stressed about his exams.
This Mothers’ Day, MAGGI® is paying homage to moms across the country with a brave new film. Renowned actress Mona Singh has been roped in for the film where she plays a doting mother to a son who is shown preparing for his examination till late in the night. Millions of moms have spent countless nights staying up with their kids during exams. Accompanying their kids through their favourite bowl of MAGGI® as they toil through that last minute push is a time-honoured practice during exams. This Mother’s Day, MAGGI® has broken away from this norm.
The films shows how despite being busy with last minute preparations, the teenager recognises that his mom is more stressed about his exams. What follows is a heart-warming gesture by the teen that brings a smile to his mom’s face, in just two minutes.
Commenting on the new campaign, Rajat Jain, head – foods business, Nestlé India said, “MAGGI® has always celebrated the bond between a mother and her child, and we are privileged that MAGGI® in a small way has also helped strengthen this bond. This Mother’s Day, we humbly recognise that when somebody nurtures us with love, empathy and understanding over the years, then all it takes is two minutes to express gratitude to that person, our mom. With this campaign we bow to all moms who silently toil over decades to build their children’s future and we wish them a Happy Mother’s Day.”
On her association with the brand, Mona Singh said, “I am thrilled to be a part of the brand that is trusted and loved by millions of consumers. The new campaign is an ode to a mother’s unconditional love and support, and I am confident that it will resonate with mothers across the country.”
The campaign will be released nationwide across popular digital platforms like YouTube and Hotstar.
