Maggi gets roasted in Veeba's Wok Tok print ad

One of India’s longest love affairs has been a 'two-minute' one. From rainy evenings to hostel heartbreaks, that yellow packet has seen us through it all. But this week, a new contender showed up with a cheeky message – “Thanks for the memories; we’ll take it from here.”

Meet Wok Tok, the latest “better-for-you” instant noodle brand from Veeba (the same brand behind those fancy sauces and dressings). Its recent full-page ad in Bombay Times boldly declared, “Two minutes with you taught us we could do better.” No names were dropped, but the hint was louder than a Maggi slurp in a silent hostel room.

Mocking Maggi, without saying Maggi

The campaign plays out like a parody, familiar enough to trigger a flashback but reengineered for a new generation that counts calories along with minutes.

The print ad prominently features three key claims: "No Palm Oil", "No Maida", and "No Added MSG". Each claim directly targets ingredients that have long tarnished Maggi's nutritional reputation.

Palm oil raises health concerns, maida is criticised for being refined flour, and MSG has a controversial image (though research around MSG’s ill effects remains debated).

It’s the advertising equivalent of saying, “We loved you growing up, but we’ve outgrown you now.”

At Rs 15 for a 66 gm pack, Wok Tok isn’t just promising guilt-free indulgence; it's positioning itself as the cool, health-conscious cousin of the classic instant fix.

Wok Tok gets the Foodpharmer nod—almost

Wok Tok, with bold claims like “No Maida/No Palm Oil/No Added MSG” plastered across its print ad, seems to be playing directly to Revant Himatsingka, aka Foodpharmer.

In a world where influencers such as Himatsingka call out instant noodles for hidden ingredients and clever marketing, the brand’s messaging signals that it is alert, aware, and ready to meet the label-sleuthing gaze of health-conscious consumers.

Instant noodle market: Size & competition

But this isn’t just a new brand launch; it's a cultural moment. India’s instant noodle market is a steaming hot cauldron, led by Maggi.

India’s instant noodle market is now worth between $1.8 and $2 billion (Rs 15,900 crore) and is projected to grow to nearly $3.8 billion by 2028 with a 15% CAGR. Maggi and ITC’s Sunfeast Yippee! together hold over 80% market share.

Key competitors:

Wai Wai (CG Foods)

ITC Sunfeast Yippee!

Marico’s Saffola Oodles (Marico is better known for oats and healthy snacks but also sells instant noodles as “Oodles”, targeting kids and health-forward buyers)

Capital Foods’ Ching’s Secret

Nissin Top Ramen

HUL’s Knorr

Patanjali noodles

International/Korean brands like Samyang and Nongshim (popular on urban q-commerce sites).

A tiny disclaimer, a big dose of personality

And if you look closer, right where the green vegetarian logo sits in the corner, a blink-and-you’ll-miss line reads, “Based on insights from a two-minute consumer survey with over 100 instant noodle lovers.”

A sly little disclaimer that explains the asterisk next to “2 minutes”. It’s tucked so neatly into the design, it almost feels like the brand whispering, “We did our homework, promise.”

For Veeba, this move is smart. The brand has been steadily expanding from sauces to snacks and instant noodles, and the tone is refreshing: playful, self-aware, and perfectly timed in an era when brands speak like people, not corporations.

Not the first time Maggi’s in the hot seat

But this isn't the first time someone has thrown shade at Maggi either. Old-timers might remember Smith & Jones pulling a similar stunt years ago. But Wok Tok’s version feels sharper, meme-ready and way more 2025.

Because let’s face it, when you challenge a national favourite, you better do it with humour, heart and a hot pan of confidence.