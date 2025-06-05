Maggi pushes waste segregation in World Environment Day campaign

Just like the blue dustbin for Maggi wrappers, everything has its place. This World Environment Day, Maggi is delivering this simple, yet important message in its new campaign. The campaign drives home this message through a series of playful yet thought provoking visuals. Each scene gently points out how things “feel out of place” when kept in places where they do not belong – shoes in a refrigerator, sunglasses in a microwave oven and laptop on a clothesline.

The film reinforces Maggi’s sustainability initiatives by showcasing its efforts to responsibly manage its plastic footprint. It highlights how the brand collects and recycles the same amount of plastic it uses for its packaging. The film is a part of the larger campaign “2-minute desh ke naam” which encourages consumers to take small yet meaningful steps every day towards responsible waste disposal.

Rupali Rattan, head, foods business, Nestle India, said, “For many decades, Maggi has been a cherished part of Indian households — a connection we value deeply. This campaign encourages a positive behavioural shift that can lead to long-term positive impact. With this campaign, we urge everyone to take a small step — starting with just two minutes of mindful action each day so that we can responsibly collect and dispose for rightful re-use of waste.”

The brand aims to promote responsible disposal practices through simple, everyday actions.