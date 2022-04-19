MAGGI ropes in Suresh Raina to celebrate partnership of MAGGI & Cricket

The campaign is an ode to the exciting moments brought alive by MAGGI when it comes to cricket
Over the 40 years of its existence in India, MAGGI has caught the imagination of the entire nation, while being enjoyed on numerous occasions – MAGGI in the mountains, evening 4 pm MAGGI, watching TV MAGGI etc. One such loved occasion is MAGGI and Cricket. To further deepen this connect, MAGGI has launched a new campaign to celebrate cricket, & for this MAGGI has roped in celebrated Indian Cricketer Suresh Raina.
Talking about the roll out of the campaign Rajat Jain, head of Foods business, Nestle India, said “MAGGI has been a perfect partner for cricket, and we want to celebrate that in all its glory. The campaign is an ode to the exciting moments brought alive by MAGGI when it comes to cricket. We are thrilled to have onboarded Suresh Raina for the MATCH. MAGGI. MASALA campaign. We are confident that this campaign will bring alive the lip smacking MAGGI masala moments to India’s cricket season.”
Talking about his association with the campaign, Suresh Raina said, “It is an honor to be associated with MAGGI – a brand that has a legacy of more than four decades in the country. It has been a lot of fun shooting for the commercials as they bring to life the masala moments in cricket – it is indeed MATCH.MAGGI.MASALA”
The campaign comprises different commercials across multiple media featuring Suresh Raina and take a witty jibe at cricketing nuances with MAGGI Masala Noodles. The series of commercials showcase various situations between friends as they watch cricket and have fun conversations around the sport and how with MAGGI it is not just a cricket match but MATCH.MAGGI.MASALA
Creative Agency: McCann Erikson India
