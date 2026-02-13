MAGGI Spicy launches ‘Mujhe Mirch Nahi Lagti’ campaign

Nestlé India has launched a new digital campaign for Maggi’s Spicy range, centred on the line 'Mujhe Mirch Nahi Lagti'. The campaign uses spice as a metaphor to reflect the self-assured attitude of young consumers who are often questioned for their choices.

The communication positions MAGGI Spicy as aligned with those who pursue unconventional paths in careers, passions and everyday decisions. Instead of responding to criticism defensively, the campaign frames confidence as quiet and self-driven.

Talking about the campaign, Rupali Rattan, director, Foods, Nestlé India, said: “We are celebrating a generation that is confident in its choices and unafraid to express themselves. This campaign reflects our belief that great taste goes hand in hand with strong individuality, and that young people today are redefining what success and self-expression look like on their own terms.”

Within the spicy noodles segment, the brand highlights that the product proposition goes beyond heat, focusing on flavour and personality. The MAGGI Spicy range includes variants such as Cheesy, Garlic and Manchurian.

The campaign will be amplified across social media platforms.