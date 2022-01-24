Maggi spoofs Colgate’s ‘toothpaste mai namak’ ad

Actor Sanya Malhotra features as a reporter accompanied by a camera person in the ad.
Maggi’s new ad seems to be spoofing Colgate’s ‘kya apke toothpaste mai namak hai’ ad. The ad film features actor Sanya Malhotra as the reporter who is accompanied by a camera man.
She is asking customers whether or not they think they can win at Maggi’s Super Bonanza. The contest claims assured savings on every pack and a few lucky customers can also get an opportunity to win a smartphone or a smart TV.
Maggi customers are seen replying to the question in different regional languages.
Last year, we also spotted Swiggy Instamart spoofing Colgate’s ad.
Malhotra has also appeared in Maggi ads with actor Rajkumar Rao in the past.