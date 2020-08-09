Maggi takes the 'desi ingredients' route in a new ad

Traditionally, from what I recall, Maggi has never cashed on this mix explicitly, or ever spoken of it. The sprinkle shots over a bowl of steaming noodles are always clear, but that’s more as a product shot. The communication emphasis has been on other payoffs, ranging from health and taste to convenience. The last communication takes that ease of cooking to a mother teaching her son how to get ‘hostel ready’ by helping him cook his first ‘meal’.