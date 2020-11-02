Maggi taps into sibling rivalry for sharing pack ad

The newest ad features two siblings fighting over a bowl of Maggi...
Siblings fight for everything. Clothes, the TV remote, and of course, food. This is the insight which Maggi's latest ad is based on. The ad is for their new 'maha' sharing pack which contains two cakes of noodles and is riced at Rs. 15.
Maggi is mostly shown in its advertisements as being consumed in an in-home setup, with the mother serving the food. The mother is notably absent in this ad as the two siblings fight over the bowl of noodles.
The last time we saw an ad for Maggi without the mother in it, was when Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starred in an ad for Maggi's vegetable atta noodles offering.
According to a report by Moneycontrol, Nestle India posted strong sales growth in Q3 CY20 thanks to strong sales in MAGGI and Nescafe coffee. "Growth was driven by an improved supply situation as factories returned to normal output. Boosted by an increase in home consumption, key brands like MAGGI Noodles, MAGGI Sauces, KITKAT, Nestlé MUNCH, NESCAFÉ CLASSIC and NESCAFÉ SUNRISE witnessed double-digit growth," said Suresh Narayanan, its Chairman and Managing Director, in the report.