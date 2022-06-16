Maggi Veg Atta Noodles puts an end to 40 years of negotiation between parents and their Kids

Talking about the roll out of the campaign, Rajat Jain, head – Foods Business, Nestlé India, said “During the last few years, MAGGI has made concerted efforts to support home cooks with wholesome options. We believe that MAGGI Veg Atta’s proposition is a great example of the efforts undertaken by us. The delicious bowl of noodles is packed with 20 spices and herbs, choiciest vegetables and the goodness of 100% Atta cake. I am pleased to see it gaining popularity across the country. Our new campaign reflects this humble effort by helping mothers manage negotiations with their kids in a manner that creates a deeper bond between them over a bowl of hot MAGGI Veg Atta Noodles.