MAGGI’s new campaign spotlights everyday moments of togetherness

MAGGI has launched its new TVC, “Me and MAGGI: So Good Together”, a reminder of how India’s most loved bowl of noodles continues to bring people closer to their loved ones.

In a world that might feel emotionally distant at times, the new film beautifully captures the essence of MAGGI as a catalyst for genuine connections. Families living under the same roof drift into separate worlds. Couples share space but miss time with each other. Parents, children, and friends often lose the moments that matter most. Yet, beneath all the noise, the longing for warmth and togetherness quietly lingers, pulling people back to what truly matters.

That spark, for millions, has always been MAGGI. With its unmistakable aroma and loved taste, MAGGI has consistently drawn people in, making every shared moment feel complete.

Talking about the campaign Rupali Rattan, director, foods, Nestlé India, said, “For generations, MAGGI has stood for warmth and connection. With this campaign, we’re celebrating that simple yet powerful truth. As a beloved brand across Indian households, MAGGI spotlights on bringing people closer, no matter how far life pulls them apart. This campaign represents MAGGI’s unwavering belief that real happiness is found in togetherness shared over a bowl that everyone loves.”

Prasoon Joshi, CEO & CCO, McCann Worldgroup India and chairman, McCann Asia Pacific, said: “Me and MAGGI: So Good Together’ comes from a deeper cultural observation - that in our hyper-connected world, human connection has quietly thinned. The team explored the idea that looks beyond food and advertising; it reflects a longing embedded in today’s society. It reminds us that in a fragmented world, even simple rituals can hold profound emotional power.”

The “Me and MAGGI: So Good Together” campaign will unfold across television, digital, and social platforms - through heartwarming films, interactive social content, and real-world experiences. Because even in a world of endless noise and notifications, a bowl of Maggi has the power to bring us closer.