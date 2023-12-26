Magicbricks launches 'NoMoreTaalna' campaign to inspire homeownership in 2024

As the new year kicks off, Magicbricks has initiated its 'NoMoreTaalna' digital campaign to motivate people to chase their goals, especially the aspiration of owning a home by 2024. The campaign focuses on addressing the widespread habit of procrastination and promises prospective homebuyers that by choosing Magicbricks as their reliable partner, they can steer clear of avoidable delays in the process.The campaign, resonating with the commitment theme, seeks to playfully motivate customers to overcome procrastination and turn their homeownership aspirations into reality.