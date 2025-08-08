Magicbricks rolls out ‘Pata Badlo. Life Badlo’ campaign

Magicbricks has unveiled its latest brand campaign, “Pata Badlo. Life Badlo.”-a compelling narrative that elevates the idea of home beyond bricks and mortar. At its heart, the campaign captures the emotional and aspirational value of finding the right address, framing it not just as a change in location, but as a catalyst for a better life.

Anchoring the campaign is a brand film that follows the journey of a young couple envisioning their future in a space they’re about to call home. Narrated through evocative shayari, voiced by one of India’s most iconic voices, the film gently unfolds through intimate moments - placing the nameplate, sharing serene mornings, and shaping a home that mirrors their dreams and evolving identity.

“The campaign is based on the simple insight that a change of address has the power to change one's life. We’ve always understood that buying a home is one of the most personal and life-defining decisions people make. It’s not just about four walls—it’s about where dreams take root, families grow, and futures unfold. ‘Pata Badlo. Life Badlo.’ captures that sentiment. This campaign is born out of our belief that the right address has the power to transform lives, and we see it every day in the journeys of millions of home seekers who trust us. That’s what drives us—to keep innovating, to simplify the process, and to stand beside people not just as a platform, but as a partner in one of their most meaningful milestones,” said Prasun Kumar, chief marketing officer, Magicbricks.

The campaign also highlights the newly launched Assisted Search service including expert guidance and free pick-up and drop services for property visits.

Another film in the campaign introduces MagicHomes, a dedicated platform for exploring new projects. With features such as verified RERA data, transparent pricing, and unbiased expert advice, MagicHomes empowers buyers to make confident, well-informed decisions.

The campaign also includes a series of short films that trace the entire customer journey—from search to settlement. Whether it’s estimating a property’s market value, securing a home loan, or finalizing interiors, Magicbricks ensures that every step is seamless, supported, and stress-free.

“Pata Badlo. Life Badlo.” embodies the brand’s core belief: that finding the right address can transform one’s life. This campaign reinforces Magicbricks’ role not just as a tech platform, but as a trusted partner in one of life’s most important journeys -home ownership.