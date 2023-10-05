Magicbricks’ #StoryHarGharKi campaign presents real estate solutions in a quirky family narrative

The campaign uses a story-telling approach to show how Magicbricks can make the process of buying or selling a home much simpler.
Magicbricks, India's leading real estate platform, has launched its new multi-media marketing campaign, #StoryHarGharKi. This two-part ad campaign uses a slice-of-life approach to tell a story and show how Magicbricks can make the process of buying or selling a home much simpler. People looking to buy a home can use Magicbricks to see a wide range of properties that match what they're looking for, as well as get advice from experts to help them make the best decision. At the same time, people trying to sell a home can use Magicbricks to connect with people who are very interested in buying, and speed up the selling process.
“The Indian real estate sector is at a promising juncture, fueled by accelerating residential market dynamics and growing interest from new customer demographics such as millennials and younger families. As the festive season beckons, we anticipate further growth in residential demand and supply. Hence, the campaign's centerpiece revolves around our demonstrated leadership in seamlessly connecting home buyers and sellers, assisting them with advisories and relevant services in this high involvement decision-making journey.” shared Devarshy R. Ganguly, head of marketing, Magicbricks.
Speaking about the creative treatment, Ankur Suman, partner R K Swamy shared “We operate in a short-attention economy, and with content explosion, there is an overload of brand communique in the industry. Hence, our creative strategy focused on creating a simple and clear narrative. The ad film, designed to be both entertaining and informative, Showcases the world of a grumpy, but sweet-at-heart father-in-law, his daughter and son-in-law. This is a world of the typical Indian family, where affection is often expressed through sarcasm laced taunts, which often make the conversations humorous.
This campaign is designed to span various media platforms, including a presence during the ICC World Cup 2023, as well as prominent slots in TV, print, OTT, digital, radio, and social media. This concerted effort aims to captivate the attention of over 100 million viewers, ensuring that Magicbricks' message reaches a wide and diverse audience.