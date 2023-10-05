Magicbricks’ #StoryHarGharKi campaign presents real estate solutions in a quirky family narrative

Magicbricks, India's leading real estate platform, has launched its new multi-media marketing campaign, #StoryHarGharKi. This two-part ad campaign uses a slice-of-life approach to tell a story and show how Magicbricks can make the process of buying or selling a home much simpler. People looking to buy a home can use Magicbricks to see a wide range of properties that match what they're looking for, as well as get advice from experts to help them make the best decision. At the same time, people trying to sell a home can use Magicbricks to connect with people who are very interested in buying, and speed up the selling process.