MagicCircle Communications bags creative and strategy mandate for Policybazaar

Policybazaar, the online insurance marketplace, has awarded its complete creative strategy mandate to MagicCircle Communications.
Commenting on the appointment of MagicCircle Communications as its agency on record (AOR), Sai Narayan, senior director brand and marketing, PB Group said, “Finding a communication partner who not only shares our vision for the brand but also has a robust strategy to take it to the next level was not an easy task. We are delighted and excited to have MagicCircle onboard.”
Hemant Misra, managing director, MagicCircle Communications said, “Insurance, though crucial, never enters discussions in a household, in fact it is actively avoided. When we understood the marketing challenge that Policybazaar wants to resolve, the challenge was too tempting to ignore. Helping shape behaviour is at the heart of what we do. We look forward to a mutually rewarding partnership.”
Founded in 2018, by Industry veteran Hemant Misra along with Natwar Singh and Dheeraj Renganath, MagicCircle Communications is a full service advertising agency based in Gurgaon.