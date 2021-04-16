magicpin spoofs Cred’s rewards campaign like a boss

To take the idea of a “straight-talking no-nonsense app” further, the brand collaborated with actor, Vijay Raaz, known for his roles in films like Monsoon Wedding, Delhi Belly, and Gully Boy. The ad contrasts Vijay's plainspoken persona with the fancy tone and tenor of the Cred ad led by Jim Sarbh. With this ad, magicpin is positioning itself as the "Asli Savings" option for customers.