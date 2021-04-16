magicpin spoofs Cred’s rewards campaign like a boss

magicpin's new ad takes a dig at Cred’s ‘coins’ and contrasts it against its own rewards program, which it says, has a wider range of spending options.
magicpin's latest ad, featuring Vijay Raaz, goes head to head with Cred's high-octane celebrity campaign. The affiliate marketing platform takes on Cred’s much-touted rewards program that awards 'Cred coins' on paying credit card bills via Cred.
The magicpin team mentions that the insight that drove the ad was that most Cred users have lakhs of points, but don't seem to know how or where to redeem them.
magicpin has played on this insight to take a dig at Cred and contrasted it against its own rewards program, which the brand says has a wider range of options for their users to expend points - food (including dining out and home delivery), fashion, grocery, and e-commerce platforms.
‘Bread’, the parodied version of Cred is accused of distracting customers with its ‘quirky’ brand communications from worrying about how to use the ‘coins’ they have accumulated.
magicpin follows a fairly simple approach to how points are valued: 1 point is always equivalent to 1 Rupee. The brand team mentions that from a consumer insight standpoint, there is an instinctive equivalence between the points and real money, which increases the "delight" users feel every time they earn points.
To take the idea of a “straight-talking no-nonsense app” further, the brand collaborated with actor, Vijay Raaz, known for his roles in films like Monsoon Wedding, Delhi Belly, and Gully Boy. The ad contrasts Vijay's plainspoken persona with the fancy tone and tenor of the Cred ad led by Jim Sarbh. With this ad, magicpin is positioning itself as the "Asli Savings" option for customers.