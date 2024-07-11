Magicrete unveils a new campaign for for its tile adhesive product range with Sumeet Vyas

"In India, many people still rely on traditional methods like sand and cement for tile installation. While these methods have been in use for decades, they come with significant drawbacks, such as weak adhesion and tile breakage. Countries around the world have embraced tile adhesives, leading to widespread adoption and significant market penetration. However, in India, the penetration of tile adhesives remains at a modest 15%, highlighting a substantial opportunity for growth and modernization in the construction industry. As India advances over development index, homeowners have become more discerning and seek better products for their homes. Our Tile Adhesives meet their evolving needs, offering superior performance and peace of mind," said Sourabh Bansal, MD, Magicrete.