Kareena Kapoor can’t resist a pistachio Magnum Ice Cream

Magnum Ice Cream ads often feel like a theatrical production; they appear rich in taste, classy in visuals, and leave you wanting more—a destination far removed from the nostalgia-inducing Kwality Wall’s ads.

A new ad from the high-end ice cream brand of Unilever aims to sell pleasure and pistachios. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas India, it tells the story of Kareena Kapoor and how she falls in love with the new Pistachio variant, a stick that sells for Rs 80.

“Magnum is everything I love and is always a temptation worth giving in to. I’m so happy to launch Magnum’s latest creation—the all-new Magnum Pistachio!” writes the actress on Instagram, celebrating her decade-long relationship with the brand.

The ice cream brand was recently seen in action at Lakmé Fashion Week, where Sonam Kapoor—another actress who appeared in a Magnum ad—was spotted at its booth.

Magnum Ice Cream entered India in April 2013, and Kapoor became its face a year later. As of today, it sells Chocolate Truffle, Almond, and Pistachio flavours in India.