Magnum's new ad goes against the metaverse hype

Ice cream brand Magnum has recently released an ad campaign. The ad film follows a virtual character Luna in the metaverse. In a role reversal of sorts, Luna tries to pursue a real life pleasure which in the film is depicted to be the taste of a Magnum Ice Cream. The 100-second ad film follows this avatar who puts on virtual reality goggles to escape the digital world. She is then presented with a Magnum ice cream that she is unable to eat. After taking of the goggles, ‘Not available in the Metaverse’ appears on the screen.