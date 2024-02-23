Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh named global brand ambassador for U.S. Polo Assn.

As patron of the Rajasthan Polo Club, Pacho has instituted various training programs for young sportspersons to enable them to learn riding and polo at very nominal rates, with special programs for girls. It is also thanks to Pacho’s efforts that every polo season now includes low- goal tournaments, Ladies’ Polo, and Out of Hat series for aspiring young players to participate in, encouraging greater participation and inclusivity in a sport perceived by many as elitist. As a result, and unlike any other polo center, Jaipur sees polo fans from many different demographics rush to see and support the game. This is encouraged by His Highness through free access for all at games organized at the polo club.