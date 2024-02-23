Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh named global brand ambassador for U.S. Polo Assn.

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
A professional polo player, Singh has played for and captained the Indian National Team and has participated in various tournaments.
U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association , has announced His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh (Pacho) of Jaipur, India as its new global brand ambassador.
Sawai Padmanabh Singh is a member of the Royal Family of Jaipur and is the current Maharaja of Jaipur. A professional polo player, Singh has played for and captained the Indian National Team and has participated in tournaments across Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Spain, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the United States and more.
“It’s an honor to be selected as global brand ambassador for U.S. Polo Assn., a brand that is so popular and respected in my home country of India and so authentic to the sport of polo,” said His Highness, Padmanabh Singh, Maharaja of Jaipur. “I look forward to representing the brand with great enthusiasm at sporting and fashion events and on social media for fans and consumers around the world!”
The scope of Pacho’s role as global brand ambassador is broad and designed to shine the spotlight on talented polo players and the authenticity of the brand around the world. He will be outfitted in U.S. Polo Assn. apparel and performance gear both on and off the field, share his polo-related and other daily activities on social media, participate in sporting and fashion events on behalf of U.S. Polo Assn., as well as engage in media requests for interviews and campaigns.
“U.S. Polo Assn. is proud to welcome Pacho to our outstanding roster of Global Brand Ambassadors,” said J. Michael Prince, president and CEO of USPA Global, which manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. “U.S. Polo Assn. is a brand that spans 190 countries, including more than 400 brand stores in India alone, and Pacho is a perfect representative of a global polo player that encompasses what our sport-inspired brand is all about –global, vibrant, authentic, and exciting.”
U.S. Polo Assn. will also launch a Capsule Collection of elevated polo shirts, white sports pants, oxfords, and sport-inspired accessories, inspired by Pacho, that he will promote as a U.S. Polo Assn. Global Brand Ambassador.
As patron of the Rajasthan Polo Club, Pacho has instituted various training programs for young sportspersons to enable them to learn riding and polo at very nominal rates, with special programs for girls. It is also thanks to Pacho’s efforts that every polo season now includes low- goal tournaments, Ladies’ Polo, and Out of Hat series for aspiring young players to participate in, encouraging greater participation and inclusivity in a sport perceived by many as elitist. As a result, and unlike any other polo center, Jaipur sees polo fans from many different demographics rush to see and support the game. This is encouraged by His Highness through free access for all at games organized at the polo club.
“We are thrilled to have His Highness, the Maharaja of Jaipur as a global brand ambassador for U.S. Polo Assn., one of the most important brands in India,” said Shailesh Chaturvedi, Managing Director, and CEO, of Arvind Fashions. “Pacho’s stature, popularity, sportsmanship and passion are all an excellent representation of our global, sport-inspired brand.”
“The combination of having His Highness as our Ambassador, alongside our new, iconic Legends Campaign, our exciting India website, as well as our revamped stores – it’s an incredible time for U.S. Polo Assn. consumers to be immersed in our unique brand story in India and around the world,” added Chaturvedi.
“We are excited to welcome HH Sawai Padmanabh Singh's sportsmanship, elegance, and style to U.S. Polo Assn. as we embark on this exciting partnership with him as our brand ambassador. His dedication to the sport and its timeless values align perfectly with our commitment to authenticity. As U.S. Polo Assn.’s brand ambassador, his influence will elevate our brand's presence on the Indian as well as the global stage.” said Amitabh Suri, CEO of U.S. Polo Assn. India.