Maharaja Whiteline and Tefal awards its creative mandate to 82.5 Communications

This account will be handled by the Delhi office of 82.5 Communications.
82.5 Communications India is very happy to announce winning the Maharaja Whiteline and Tefal (part of SEB Groupe) home appliance brand business. This account will be handled by the Delhi office of 82.5 Communications.
The account was won following a multi-agency pitch that included some of the leading agencies of the country, but at the end of this pitch process, the SEB Groupe assigned the creative agency mandate to 82.5 Communications India.
With the agency’s unique “Indian first” approach, they look forward to strengthening the brand’s position in a cluttered market.
Jasjeet Kaur, marketing head at Groupe SEB India (Tefal & Maharaja Whiteline): "We are happy to award Groupe SEB’s AOR to 82.5 Communications. They have showcased good creative capabilities and a strategic approach towards our two brands - Maharaja Whiteline and Tefal. A well deserving agency. We hope to do some breakthrough work together."
Kapil Arora, CEO & Co-Chairman 82.5 Communications India: “It is a privilege to be accorded the twin responsibilities of repositioning an established Indian brand (Maharaja Whiteline) and launching an iconic global brand (Tefal) in the country, by Groupe SEB. As the current environment has more and more people shifting focus and time to within-homes, the opportunity for the company is sizeable. We look forward to helping them take a handsome share of that prize.”
Chandana Agarwal, president 82.5 Communications (Delhi): “After a long competitive pitch process we are beaming with pride to have won Groupe SEB’s creative mandate. Maharaja Whiteline is a cherished Indian brand and Tefal looks to expand in the market with its ingenious innovative solutions. 82.5 is an agency that prides itself in creating ingenious Indian solutions. I am certain that this great mixing of minds will result in a synergistic partnership. We look forward to doing memorable work for the brand that will help them create a stronger foothold in the market.”