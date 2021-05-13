Maharaja Whiteline and Tefal awards its creative mandate to 82.5 Communications

Chandana Agarwal, president 82.5 Communications (Delhi): “After a long competitive pitch process we are beaming with pride to have won Groupe SEB’s creative mandate. Maharaja Whiteline is a cherished Indian brand and Tefal looks to expand in the market with its ingenious innovative solutions. 82.5 is an agency that prides itself in creating ingenious Indian solutions. I am certain that this great mixing of minds will result in a synergistic partnership. We look forward to doing memorable work for the brand that will help them create a stronger foothold in the market.”