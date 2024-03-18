Maharashtra allows ad film shoots for free on government land

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The filming of advertisements, movies and documentaries will incur no charges, with producers required to follow a streamlined single-window clearance process.
The Maharashtra government has announced that advertisements can be shot on government-owned land at no charge.
In a government resolution (GR) issued on Saturday, the government expressed that this decision would convey a positive message, indicating the state's support for film production.
According to the GR, a security deposit of Rs 40,000 is required for advertisements, Rs 1 lakh for TV serials, and Rs 2.5 lakh for films.