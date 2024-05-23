Mahesh Babu emphasises the importance of humility amidst stardom in Denver's new ad

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The film reimagines how successful individuals can use their aura to showcase their achievements while maintaining humility.
Denver has released a new phase of its ‘success’ campaign, starring Mahesh Babu. In a time when achievements are given more importance over values, this campaign encourages a shift in perspective, redefining success to be more than just accomplishments. The brand film shares an important message through a simple yet impactful narrative.
Mahesh Babu, a self-made man and a symbol of humility and empathy, underscores the importance of respecting everyone, regardless of their societal status in the brand film.
Through his dialogue, “A person’s thinking determines their place in society; success should not go to your head,” Mahesh Babu urges viewers to reconsider their attitudes toward others and adopt a mindset of equality and compassion. The brand film redefines how successful individuals let their aura (scent) reflect their achievements while remaining humble.
Saurabh Gupta, MD and CEO of Hamilton Sciences, said, “Our latest ‘success’ campaign with the Superstar Mahesh Babu reminds our audience that true success is measured not just by achievements but by the ability to stay grounded and humble. Mahesh showcases this balance, sharing the message that no matter how high we rise, our values and humility keep us rooted. We are proud to collaborate with someone who inspires us to reach for the stars while keeping our feet firmly on the ground.”
Mahesh Babu, talking about the campaign, said, "Perfume is an essential part of grooming, which demonstrates discipline, and attention to detail, qualities that contribute to personal and professional success. However, success is also defined by our behaviour with others. Denver's ‘Scent of Success' campaign aligns perfectly with these values, and I'm honoured to be a part of it."
Mahesh Babu has been associated with the deodorant brand Denver since 2019. Denver aims to evolve into a comprehensive grooming brand for men in the coming years.
Denver embodies the essence of a real man, rooted in the qualities of gentleness and humility, standing as a testament to hard work and authenticity. A true Denver man is defined not just by his strength or achievements but by his character and values.
Just as Denver supports and reflects the personality of its wearer, the brand itself upholds the qualities of a genuine gentleman: kind-hearted yet determined, modest yet ambitious. In a world that often celebrates superficiality, Denver remains committed to honouring the depth and integrity of the modern man.