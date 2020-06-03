Mahindra Lifespaces' ad urges people to hold on to lockdown memories

Shayondeep Pal - chief creative officer, Network Advertising, said, "The idea of the film is rooted in a basic insight. As human beings, the desire is to always long for something we don't have. To put it simply, the longing we will have for our homes as we inch towards normalcy and go out for work reflects this insight. We will miss what we all experienced at home during the lockdown. It sits beautifully well with the Mahindra Lifespaces brand promise of Joyful homecomings.”