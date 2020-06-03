Mahindra Lifespaces' ad urges people to hold on to lockdown memories

As people itch to leave their homes and resume normalcy, this ad theorises that they might miss the time spent at home, during lockdown.
The world’s largest lockdown came into effect towards end March 2020 and has resulted in Indian families spending more time at home than ever before. Homes across India have emerged as a haven during this time, with families rediscovering the joy of daily routines and cherished interactions with loved ones. Mahindra Lifespaces’ new ad film reflects the simple, joyful moments that will be missed once life goes back to normal post lockdown. The film was shot over three days under remote supervision, and edited and mixed remotely.
Mahindra Lifespaces is the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, and the ad theorises that people will miss the time they spent with their families during the lockdown in India. The film was released at the time that India is entering the fourth phase of its lockdown, was conceived by Network Advertising, and entirely self-shot by real families in locked-down homes across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Bhopal.
Arvind Subramanian, CEO - Mahindra Happinest; MD and CEO Designate – Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, “In the last couple of months, each one of us has realised the significance of quality time spent at home with those we care for. At Mahindra Lifespaces, we recognise that these moments of togetherness will remain indelibly etched in our memories as we move on to a post-lockdown life. For us, these moments comprise the very essence of Joyful Homecomings.”
Shayondeep Pal - chief creative officer, Network Advertising, said, "The idea of the film is rooted in a basic insight. As human beings, the desire is to always long for something we don't have. To put it simply, the longing we will have for our homes as we inch towards normalcy and go out for work reflects this insight. We will miss what we all experienced at home during the lockdown. It sits beautifully well with the Mahindra Lifespaces brand promise of Joyful homecomings.”
Surjo Deb, Film Director, UBIK Films, added, “We felt a treatment that brought to the fore the lyrical and personal aspect of the script would do justice to the writing. Filming required a careful balance of detailed planning and last-minute adaptability. Thanks to Satchith Paulose, who came onboard as Director of Photography to ensure that even under these constraints, the visual and technical aspects of the film remained strong.”
Credits:
Name of the Creative Agency – Network Advertising
Chief Creative Officer – Shayondeep Pal
Chief Operating Officer – D B Murli
Chief Strategy Officer – Sunit Khot
Vice President (Client Services) - Samson
Network Creative & Account Management Team